Four arrested in Madikeri for derogatory video on PM Modi
News

December 11, 2025

Kodagu BJP stages protest demanding strict Police action against accused

Madikeri: Four individuals have been arrested by the Madikeri Town Police for recording and circulating a video containing derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The accused have been identified as M.E. Fahad of Ranipet, M.H. Basheel of Thyagaraja Colony and M.A. Sameer. Another accused, Riyaz, was arrested this morning. All four were employed at ‘Coorg Spices,’ an outlet owned by Zubair and located in front of the KSRTC bus depot in Madikeri.

In the viral video, the group allegedly accused the PM of damaging the country’s road and railway systems, using NRC to divide Hindus and Muslims and using abusive, highly objectionable language.

Police said that the video was recorded in the shop and circulated with the suspected intent of disturbing public peace. Kodagu district BJP leaders filed a complaint with Circle Inspector P.K. Raju, demanding immediate action.

Earlier today, the BJP’s Madikeri unit, led by former MLA Appachu Ranjan, staged a protest at Indira Gandhi Circle seeking strict punishment for the accused.

Former and current City Municipal Council office-bearers, BJP leaders and supporters joined the demonstration.

Reacting to the incident, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar said, “Police have arrested the miscreants who created and circulated a video insulting Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. I strongly urge that strict punishment be given to them.”

“Such offenders must face severe consequences so that it creates fear and prevents others from committing similar crimes in the future. I have already spoken to Police officials and stressed the need for stringent action,” the MP added.

