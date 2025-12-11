BJP strongly opposes Hate Speech Bill: Spokesperson

December 11, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Strongly opposing the tabling of the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2025, the opposition BJP alleged that the Bill is a political one and aimed at curbing the BJP, RSS and other Hindu organisations.

Addressing a press meet at BJP office in Chamarajapuram here this morning, State BJP Spokesperson M.G. Mahesh accused the ruling Congress Government of targeting Hindu organisations, which have been severely opposing minority appeasement.

“The Congress is against Hindu organisations for long and this can be seen with the introduction of the Bill, which is targeted at Hindu organisations. The Government should withdraw the Bill,” he urged.

Lashing out at Tamil Nadu’s DMK Government which was opposing the ruling of the Madras High Court that had ordered the authorities of Subramania Swamy Temple atop a Hill in Madurai district to also light the Karthigai Deepam at Deepathoon, because that spot lies on temple land and lighting there helps preserve the Temple’s historic rights, Mahesh alleged that the DMK Government had launched a signature campaign against the ruling, which is signed by three Congress MPs of Karnataka, including Hassan MP Shreyas Patel.

Charging the Congress Government of being anti-Hindu, which can be overtly seen in the actions of the State Government, Mahesh asked the Siddaramaiah Government to concentrate on curbing rising crimes, break down of Law and Order and to address other administrative failures on all fronts.

Unity Mall issue

Referring to the Unity Mall issue, Mahesh said that the Court has issued a stay order.

“It is purely a personal matter of Pramoda Devi Wadiyar. MP Yaduveer had inspected the Mall in view of development. The Unity Mall project is part of a Central Government scheme, which would provide employment to locals. The matter is no way concerned with the BJP,” he maintained.

Hate Speech Bill tabled

Meanwhile, the State Government tabled the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2025 during the ongoing winter session at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi yesterday.

Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar tabled the Bill in the Assembly amidst severe opposition by the BJP.

Punishment, fine

Under the proposed law, those convicted of committing a hate crime will face imprisonment up to one year, extendable up to seven years, along with a fine of Rs. 50,000. For repeat or subsequent offences, the minimum imprisonment increases to two years and may go up to 10 years, with fine up to Rs. 1 lakh. The offences will be classified as cognisable and non-bailable and the cases will be tried by a Judicial Magistrate of First Class.

Hate speech

According to the Bill, any form of expression — spoken, written, symbolic or transmitted electronically — made in public view with the intention to cause “injury, disharmony or feelings of enmity or hatred or ill-will” towards an individual (living or deceased), a group, class or community, will be treated as hate speech.