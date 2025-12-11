MUDA 50:50 site allotment scam: Lokayukta Police get former Commissioner’s custody

December 11, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar has been remanded to the custody of the Lokayukta Police for further investigation, following an order from the Court.

The Mysuru Lokayukta Police had moved an application before the Special Court for People’s Representatives in Bengaluru, seeking his custody to conduct a deeper probe into the MUDA 50:50 site allotment scam.

They requested that the former Commissioner — currently under judicial custody — be transferred to their custody for interrogation.

After hearing the plea, the Judge accepted the request and ordered that Dinesh Kumar be handed over to the Lokayukta Police till Dec. 12.

Dinesh Kumar was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sept. 16, 2025, in connection with a money-laundering case and allegations of illegal site allotments.