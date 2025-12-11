Young trader falls for high returns, loses Rs. 40.71 lakh

December 11, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: A 28-year-old trader from the city has been cheated of Rs. 40.71 lakh after falling for the lure of high returns through online gaming.

The trader, a resident of Ashoka Road, had visited his native place in Rajasthan a few months ago, where he noticed some friends playing online games. When he enquired, they claimed he too could earn huge profits by investing and playing regularly. Trusting their words, he downloaded the mobile app ‘Fun in Match 360’ and began playing. Over time, he invested a total of Rs. 40.71 lakh in multiple phases.

But when he attempted to withdraw his ‘profits’, he repeatedly received messages claiming the money had been deposited into his bank account — yet no amount ever reflected.

Despite multiple attempts, the same automated message was sent each time. Realising he had been duped, the trader approached the city’s Cybercrime, Economic Offences, and Narcotics (CEN) Police Station and filed a complaint.