Four cows charred to death as miscreants set fire to cowshed

Nanjangud: Four cows tied inside a cowshed were burnt alive and three more cows sustained serious burn injuries when miscreants set fire to the cowshed at a farmhouse in Goluru of the taluk on Saturday.

The farmhouse belongs to Nanjundaswamy, Srikantamurthy and Somanna, who are brothers and miscreants have set the cowshed on fire when there was nobody in the farm house.

Though Fire Brigade personnel and the villagers managed to douse the fire, the fire had already taken the lives of four milk-yielding cows resulting in a loss of lakhs of rupees.

A case has been registered at Rural Police Station in this regard.