Four killed in early morning bus accident

March 23, 2026

Drowsy driver rams bus into roadside fencing on Mysuru-Bengaluru NH

Mysore/Mysuru: Four persons were killed and two were injured in a horrific road accident early this morning near Sankalagere village in Channapatna taluk on Mysuru-Bengaluru National Highway.

According to Channapatna Police, the driver of a private bus travelling from Kerala to Bengaluru lost control and rammed into roadside fencing near Puttappana Doddi at around 4.10 am, killing four passengers on the spot.

The bus, operated by P.K. Travels, had left Kozhikode in Kerala late last night with 42 passengers on board. Police suspect that the drowsy driver lost control of the bus. After hitting the fencing, the bus travelled nearly 100 metres before coming to a halt.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Faran (22) and Sulfi (45) of Kozhikode, Rashid (45) of Bengaluru and Sakeer of Adugodi. Two passengers, Abdul and Aleen from Kannur sustained injuries and have been admitted to the hospital.

Channapatna Traffic Police shifted the injured and the bodies to Government Hospital. Driver Riyaz has been taken into custody and a case has been registered at Channapatna Station.