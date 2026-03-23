City hosts its first-ever ‘The Art Park-Meet the Artists’ event
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City hosts its first-ever ‘The Art Park-Meet the Artists’ event

March 23, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru experienced a unique cultural showcase as the Bengaluru-based art initiative, The Art Park, held its first-ever ‘Meet the Artists’ event at Heritage House at Saraswathipuram in city yesterday. 

The day-long programme saw art patrons to witnessing creativity in action within a heritage setting. Organised in association with Bharath Hospital and Institute of Oncology, the event featured live art demonstrations, exhibitions and interactive sessions.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhagya Ajaikumar, President of The Art Park, said that this was the first time the event was conducted in Mysuru, a city celebrated for its rich cultural heritage.

“The programme brought together both renowned award-winning artists and emerging talent, providing budding artists an opportunity to interact with established names and gain valuable exposure. The event marked a significant step in bringing contemporary visual arts closer to the public, giving residents a chance to engage, learn and appreciate art on a personal level,” said Bhagya Ajaikumar. 

Dr. B.S. Ajaikumar, Chairman Bharath Hospital and Institute of Oncology, noted that the initiative, inspired by S.G. Vasudev, began as a collaborative effort in Bengaluru, with Bhagya Ajaikumar playing a key role.

Praising the strong response to the Mysuru event, he affirmed that the programme would continue to identify and promote talent, with plans to expand these initiatives further in the future, reinforcing the city’s vibrant cultural ecosystem.  Each artist at the event created live artworks without a fixed theme, allowing for the expression of individual styles and creativity.  More than 30 artists both renowned and upcoming artists took part in the program.

Prominent artists including Raghavendra, Gururaj Nayak, K. Raghavendra, Yoganand, Vijaya Rao, Vichar, Manjunath, CAVA Alumni Association President S.N. Siddaram and Venugopal were present.

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