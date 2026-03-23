Hosahundi Junction Black Spot on Outer Ring Road: Flyover plan divides residents, greens

March 23, 2026

Safety Vs Trees: 35 fatal accidents in 11 years; loss of 46 grown trees

Mysore/Mysuru: The junction of Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Devalapura Road near Hosahundi, identified as an accident-prone ‘black spot’, has sparked a debate over a proposed flyover project.

The flyover is proposed between the busy Nanjangud Road and Uthanahalli Road Junction at Devalapura near Hosahundi, about a kilometre from Nanjangud Road Junction, identified as an accident-prone stretch.

While environmental activists oppose the construction, citing loss of trees, several residents are demanding that the flyover be built at the earliest to improve road safety.

The junction has witnessed several accidents over the years, with fast-moving vehicles on the Ring Road often colliding with those crossing from Devalapura. Since the Outer Ring Road was built about 11 years ago, the spot has reportedly recorded 35 fatal accidents.

Rs. 20 crore flyover

To address the issue, authorities have proposed a Rs. 20 crore flyover project. However, the plan involves the removal of 46 trees, mostly neem, planted over a decade ago during the tenure of forest officer Dr. K. Karikalan.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Public Works Department (PWD) have sought clearance for the project and a Forest Department inspection has confirmed that the trees would have to be cut for construction. Environmentalists have objected to the move, highlighting the ecological value of the mature trees.

Residents want flyover

Residents, however, say urgent steps are needed to prevent further accidents. They have suggested interim measures such as installing zig-zag barricades to slow down vehicles, enforcing strict parking regulations near roadside eateries and bars, and introducing traffic signals.

The junction carries heavy traffic every day, with commuters from villages such as Chikkegowdanahundi, Devalapura, Rayanahundi, Ayarahalli, Moodahalli, Suttur, Bilugali, Hadajana, Mosambayanahalli, Kiralu and Jantagalli travelling to Mysuru city.

Residents point out that vehicles approaching from Devalapura descend towards the Ring Road at high speed, while traffic from Mysuru via Hosahundi also enters the junction rapidly, increasing the risk of collisions with vehicles heading towards T. Narasipur and Nanjangud.

While some traders fear that a flyover could affect roadside businesses, residents say scientific traffic management or signal installation is urgently needed to prevent further accidents. They have also suggested transplanting the existing trees and planting new saplings if the flyover project goes ahead.

Public hearing on Mar. 25

A public hearing will be held on Mar. 25 regarding the proposal to fell 46 trees at the junction of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Hadinaru Road near Hosahundi, where the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has proposed to construct a flyover.

The junction has been identified as a ‘black spot’ by the NHAI due to the frequent accidents reported at the intersection of ORR and Hadinaru Road.

As per procedure, a public hearing is mandatory when more than 15 trees are proposed to be cut for development works. Accordingly, the hearing has been convened following directions from the Forest Department by the NHAI and the Public Works Department (PWD).