Free Haematology OPD at BHIO Day Care in Kuvempunagar  

July 1, 2026

Mysuru: Bharath Hospital and Institute of Oncology (BHIO) has organised a free Haematology Outpatient Department (OPD) at its Day Care Centre in Kuvempunagar on July 3 from 9 am to 5 pm to provide expert consultation, diagnosis and treatment guidance for patients suffering from blood-related disorders.

Gowtham Dhamerla, Chief Operating Officer of BHIO, said the free OPD aims to improve access to specialised haematology care and create awareness about the importance of early diagnosis and timely treatment of blood disorders. The consultations will cover a wide range of conditions like anaemia, bleeding disorders, blood cancers, platelet disorders and other haematological diseases.

He said a team of specialists, comprising Dr. C.B. Avinash, Chief Medical Oncologist, BHIO, Dr. Nataraj, Senior Consultant Haemato-Oncologist and Bone Marrow Transplant Physician, Dr. J. Sowmya, Consultant Paediatric Haematologist & Oncologist and Dr. K.N. Santhosh Kumar, Consultant Medical and Haemato-Oncologist and Bone Marrow Transplant Physician, will examine patients, recommend necessary investigations and provide appropriate treatment advice.

Patients have been advised to bring their previous medical records, blood test reports and prescriptions to enable doctors to make a comprehensive assessment. Those requiring further evaluation or advanced treatment will be guided accordingly.

Those suffering from blood-related ailments may make use of the free consultation facility.

For appointments and further information, contact Mob: 90121- 12190 or 63637-59048.