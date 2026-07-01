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Free mock test for Constable posts 

July 1, 2026

Mysore: The Karnataka State Police Department Recruitment Committee is conducting a written examination across the State for the recruitment of Civil Constable and CAR/DAR Constable on Aug. 2.  

For the benefit of candidates appearing for the exam, the Central Library at People’s Park in city will be conducting mock test related to the said exam free of cost in July.  

Interested candidates can register their names at the City Central Library before July 4. The Deputy Director of the City Central Library has, in a press release, said it is mandatory for candidates wishing to appear for the mock test to obtain membership in any of the branch Libraries located in various areas of Mysuru city, including the People’s Park Library. 

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