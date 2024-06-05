Free Training at RUDSETI

June 5, 2024

The Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institute (RUDSETI), Mysuru, will be conducting the following Skill Training programme at its premises in Hinkal: • Beauty Parlour Management (June 10 to July 9); Embroidery and Fabric Painting (June 13 to July 12).

All the programmes are free of cost including boarding and lodging. Candidates, aged between 18 and 45 years, who can read and write in Kannada are eligible to apply. Preference will be given to rural BPL candidates.

Interested candidates must submit an application with mobile number, photocopies of Aadhaar card and Ration card. Candidates will be selected based on direct interview. For details, contact Ph: 0821-2519663 or Mob: 94498-60466.