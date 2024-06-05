Applications invited

June 5, 2024

The city’s Government Tool Room and Training Centre (GTTC), has invited applications from Karnataka State domiciled SC/ST candidates for admission to free job based and skill based courses such as Post Diploma in Tool Design, Tool Room Machinist, Tool and Die Maker, CNC Technology, CMM, Designer (Mechanical), Electrician, Conventional Machinist, Quality Controller, Machine Operator (Turner/Miller) etc.

The candidates must be aged between 16 and 45 years. Last date for applying is June 20.

For details, call Mob: 99454- 42654 or 99454-79700, according to a press release.