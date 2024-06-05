In Briefs

Applications invited

June 5, 2024

The city’s Government Tool Room and Training Centre (GTTC), has invited applications from Karnataka State domiciled SC/ST candidates for admission to free job based and skill based courses such as Post Diploma in Tool Design, Tool Room Machinist, Tool and Die Maker, CNC Technology, CMM, Designer (Mechanical), Electrician, Conventional Machinist, Quality Controller, Machine Operator (Turner/Miller) etc.

The candidates must be aged between 16 and 45 years. Last date for applying is June 20.

For details, call Mob: 99454- 42654 or 99454-79700, according to a press release.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching