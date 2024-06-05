In Briefs

MyRealty 2024: Mega Property Expo in city from June 7 to 10

June 5, 2024

The Builders’ Association of India (BAI), Mysore Centre and the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI), in association with the Mysore Builders’ Charitable Trust (MBCT), have organised the ‘Mega Property Expo, MyRealty 2024’ from June 7 to 10, at the Bharat Scouts and Guides Grounds in Mysuru. The event will be open from 10 am to 8.30 pm on all four days.

MyRealty 2024, now in its 17th consecutive year, features 5 Platinum Stalls, 4 Gold Stalls, 5 Silver Stalls and 17 Regular Stalls, providing a premier platform for renowned builders and developers in Mysuru. It brings together apartment and layout developers, as well as home loan financial institutions, under one roof to showcase their latest projects and financial services.

The public will have access to authentic and reliable information on a variety of properties, including layouts, flats or apartments, group houses and villas. Attendees can also take advantage of special offers from reputable builders, developers and financial institutions.

For details, contact MyRealty 2024 Chairman K.N. Ravi Shankar  on Mob: 97398-37888 or Hon. Secretary Ashwin R. Pallegar on Mob: 98442-77284.

