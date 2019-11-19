In Briefs

Free training in Hotel Management

November 19, 2019

The Department of Tourism under the Skill Development programme of the Government has invited applications from eligible unemployed men and women to undergo free training in Hotel Management sector. The candidates in the age group of 18 to 35 years can obtain the application form from Food Craft Institute, Kannada Karanji Building, First Floor, Dasara Exhibition Grounds and submit the filled form with necessary documents. Lunch, uniform and study material will also be provided to the selected candidates. A certificate would be issued to candidates on successful completion of training and placement assistance will also be provided. The training will cover food production, bakery and confectionery, food and beverage services, front office and house-keeping. For details call Ph: 0821-2445388 or 2974388 or Mob: 63620-18821.

