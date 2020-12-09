Fund crunch hits Zoo subway works

December 9, 2020

First phase to be completed by Jan. end; Second phase halted

Gate collection hits rock bottom due to COVID-19

Mysore/Mysuru: The construction work of a subway to enable visitors and tourists to cross the busy Shalivahana Road (road in front of the Zoo) from the parking lot to enter Mysuru Zoo, began in January this year and the first phase of works would be completed by the end of January 2012 and the subway will be opened for the tourists.

Disclosing this to Star of Mysore this morning, Mysuru Zoo Executive Director Ajith M. Kulkarni said that the second phase of works comprising art works on the walls of the subway, installation of railings and ornamental lights among others will not be taken up at present owing to less revenue to the Zoo now.

He said that following COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, the Zoo was closed for visitors and tourists resulting in zero revenue. After the lockdown rules was relaxed and the Zoo opened its gates for the visitors, the revenue received through footfalls to the Zoo was very less and the Zoo had to depend on the revenue received through donations and adoption of Zoo animals for its maintenance.

He further said that as the footfall to the Zoo is slowly picking up, the second phase of works would be taken up later and added that the subway would be opened for tourists and visitors after the completion of the first phase of works in another one-and-a-half months.

It may be recalled that the construction of the subway from the parking lot to the Zoo was taken up at a cost of Rs. 1.75 crore and the tender was awarded to Vinyas Builders of Bengaluru, who has sought six months time to complete the subway construction.

The subway works was scheduled to commence from Jan. 2 and the Police had given a deadline for the completion of the construction by Feb. 15. As there was influx of tourists to city then, the works were postponed for 15 days and the works began on Jan. 17 which was scheduled to be completed by March 2. The subway is 24 meters in length, 4.9 mts wide and 10 ft. tall. A total of 13 ft. deep trench was dug up across the road and the road was closed for vehicular traffic.

But the works were delayed by a month when the diggers hit huge boulders and a water pipeline. It was further delayed when supply of construction materials was hit due to the lockdown. Following COVID-19 pandemic, the contractor faced shortage of labourers and labourers were brought from North Karnataka to get the works completed at the earliest.

Finally, the Shalivahana Road was opened for traffic on Sept. 20 evening after the roofing and curing works of the subway that runs under the road was completed. Then came Dasara and Deepavali and the contractor again faced shortage of labourers as the workers took leave for the festivities but did not return.

Now, only the first phase of works is in progress which require another one-and-a-half months to be completed and the subway will be thrown open for tourists and visitors to the Zoo, according to Zoo officials.