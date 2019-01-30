Future of our child in the present rat race

Sir,



In today’s rat race, our children, from the tender age of 3, are forced to run with academic grades and related home work. In the process, it is routine for them to accept the tension in life from a tender age. Children are moulded to fit into the examination process and adults expect the child to fit into this mould.



In our school days, daily homework, periodical tests were unheard of till we entered our College. With the fast development in technology, the process of preparing children for their life has taken a new dimension and this generation is running with the system without realising the impact on children. In fact, we have no time to think with our own pre-occupied assignments and work tension.



In today’s life, family members rarely get any quality time to sit together and discuss/enjoy. Parents hardly know their children and their potential/interest. They hardly encourage and appreciate the child when he/she does good work. In fact appreciation encourages and motivates the child to move in that direction. Instead we compare the child with others and in the process, the child develops hatred and this further develops with age.



Adults forget the fact that criticising and blaming the child frequently brings his/her self- esteem down and slowly he/she goes to depreciation. Each child has his/her own limits and beyond this, it is not possible to achieve with any amount of pressure.



Some parents insist teachers for daily homework having their own calculations and set mind. In the process, life loses its direction and purpose .



So many articles/write-ups on this issue have had minimum impact on our society and all are running with their child in one direction without realising the value of enjoying life.

– Ashok Nayak, V.V. Mohalla, 20.1.2019

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]