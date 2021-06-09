Ganabharathi’s Online Concert

Continuing its efforts to support art during this pandemic, Ganabharathi has organised an online music concert on June 11 at 6 pm — Nagaswara recital by Vid. G. Srikanth accompanied by Vid. Yashasvi on violin and Vid. Vikram Bharadwaj on mridanga. This concert, which was scheduled to happen on June 4, was cancelled due to technical error. The concert will be streamed on Ganabharathi’s YouTube channel [https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC60LEZ7Y7DnmMIOyCajWp9g] and Facebook page [https://www.facebook.com/ganabharati/], according to a press release from Ganabharathi EC Member Radhesh [Mob: 94480-51564].
Leave a Reply