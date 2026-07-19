Gang forces open scooter seat, flees with Rs. 50,000

July 19, 2026

CCTV captures meticulous crime in Nanjangud

Mysuru: In a well-planned theft executed in broad daylight, a gang of six persons allegedly stole Rs. 50,000 from the storage compartment of a scooter parked near the Mini Vidhana Soudha in Nanjangud on July 16.

The scooter belonged to Chandrakanth, an agriculturist from Hosakuru village. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

According to Chandrakanth, he had withdrawn Rs. 3.5 lakh from a bank. Of this, he carried Rs. 3 lakh with him to return the lease amount to his tenant and left the remaining Rs. 50,000 in the under-seat compartment of his locked scooter.

The CCTV footage shows six people approaching the parked scooter. One of them, wearing a ‘P cap’, stands near the vehicle while the others keep watch to ensure no one is observing them.

After waiting for a few moments, five members of the group surround the scooter. Another man wearing a ‘P cap’ first checks the scooter seat before attempting to force it open. Using considerable force, he manages to partially lift the locked seat. Standing beside him, another accomplice quickly reaches into the compartment and removes the cash.

Soon after, five members of the gang leave the spot while the first suspect remains behind, looking around to ensure no one has noticed the theft. He then stands in front of a nearby shop and engages the shopkeeper in conversation, apparently to avoid raising suspicion.

The theft was carried out so discreetly that despite the busy road and the movement of several people in the area, no one noticed the crime.

Nanjangud Police Inspector Ravindra said Chandrakanth had visited the Police Station and informed them about the incident.

“Yes, the incident occurred and Chandrakanth came to the Nanjangud Police Station. Based on his oral complaint, we examined the CCTV footage, which revealed how the theft was committed,” he told Star of Mysore.

However, Inspector Ravindra said no FIR had been registered as the complainant had not submitted a written complaint. Chandrakanth, however, told SOM that he had already filed a written complaint and alleged that the Police were not taking the matter seriously.

The Inspector maintained that Police teams have been alerted to track the suspects by following the CCTV trail and gather clues about their movements after the theft.