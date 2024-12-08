Gas pipeline project resumes after long delay

December 8, 2024

Mysuru: The ambitious initiative to provide ‘direct to home’ Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to every household in Mysuru city has resumed after a delay of one and a half years. Works have restarted with fresh instructions from the Urban Development Department and residents will soon be able to access affordable cooking gas.

Pipelines have already been installed in localities like Dattagalli in Ramakrishnanagar, Kuvempunagar and Hebbal, with connections provided to homes. The project aims to create a large gas pipeline along the Outer Ring Road, connecting all areas of Mysuru city.

AG&P Pratham India, the project contractor, had initially received permission from the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), which set a fee of Rs. 1,857 per metre for laying the pipeline and an additional supervision fee of Rs. 100, totalling Rs. 1957. As per the agreement, the company had to pay the MCC Rs. 1957 to dig the roads, per metre.

However, after the Central Government reduced the permission fee to Rs. 1 per metre, the MCC faced a revenue loss of Rs. 25.06 crore. Reducing the money, the Government had published a Gazette notification that Re. 1 must be paid by the company to the MCC (and all the other City Corporations implementing the project) and this would help reduce the gas prices to the consumers.

However, some Corporators insisted on maintaining the original rate set by the MCC Council. In response, a letter was sent to the Secretary of the Urban Development Department, who directed that the rules in the gazette (mentioning Re. 1 per metre) should be followed. This led to the resumption of the pipeline installation project.

Currently, the company has intensified the work, digging trenches across various parts of Mysuru, including areas on the Outer Ring Road in Nivedithanagar, Vidyaranyapuram and Udayagiri. Company Supervisor Sanjit Suman stated that the project is expected to be completed within 6 to 7 months, ensuring gas supply to all homes via pipeline connections.

The company has been instructed to immediately dig trenches, install the pipes and close them to ensure safety. Additionally, a signboard must be installed to indicate that the work is in progress, ensuring public safety. Corporation officials are also conducting periodic inspections and taking necessary precautions to maintain safety standards.

—Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff, Commissioner, Mysuru City Corporation