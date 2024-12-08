Carol singing competition heralds Christmas season

December 8, 2024

Over 6,000 participants from Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu take part

Mysuru: The 32nd Carol Singing Competition, organised by the Carmel Catholic Association (CCA) in Mysuru, kicked off this morning at the jam-packed Maharaja’s College Centenary Hall.

The competition is being held to celebrate the joy and goodwill of the Christmas season, spreading messages of love, peace and unity through carols.

The event was inaugurated by the Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Mysore, Most Rev. Dr. Bernard Moras, with the presence of CCA Advisor Rev. Fr. Rijo Thomas, CEO and ED of Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Joseph Fransis, CCA President Joseph Mathew, and other dignitaries.

A total of 108 teams are participating in the competition, which is divided into 12 categories, including schools (1st to 12th standard), colleges (PUC, degree, and above), institutional staff, Catholic churches and churches of other Christian denominations.

Apostolic Administrator of Diocese of Mysore Most Rev. Dr. Bernard Moras lighting the lamp to inaugurate the 32nd Carol Singing Competition organised by Carmel Catholic Association (CCA) at Maharaja’s College Centenary Hall in city this morning as (from left) CCA Advisor Rev. Fr. Rijo Thomas, CEO and ED of Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Joseph Fransis, CCA President Prof. Joseph Mathew, Convenor M.K. Johny and Executive Committee Member Sheela Mohan look on.

The teams will sing carols in English, Kannada and other regional languages. Each team consists of 5 to 50 members, with a time limit for each performance. Additionally, children will present skits and short plays about the birth of Jesus Christ.

Winners in each category will receive attractive trophies and cash prizes. The school with the highest overall points will be awarded the coveted Champions Trophy.

The valedictory ceremony will take place at 6.30 pm, with Director of the Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) Chennabasavanna and Bishop of Mandya Diocese Mar Sebastian Adayantharath as the chief guests.

The Mandya Bishop will deliver the Christmas message and valedictory address.

Rev. Fr. Augustine Payampallil, Provincial of St. Paul’s Province Mysore and Patron of CCA, and Moideen, Chairman of Loyal World Group, will be the guests of honour. CCA President Prof. Joseph Mathew will preside.