X-mas fervour in city

December 24, 2023

St. Philomena’s Church, a prominent cathedral of Mysuru to herald the arrival of Jesus Christ with a series of rituals, under the leadership of Archbishop Emeritus Bernard Moras

Mysore/Mysuru: Christmas fervour is fast gripping the city with Churches all decked up to welcome the arrival of Jesus Christ, with a series of rituals and prayers, today midnight.

St. Philomena’s Church, a prominent Church on Ashoka Road that attracts a large number of devotees on Christmas eve and the D-day every year, has turned into a cynosure of all the eyes.

As a prelude to the Midnight Mass that heralds the birth of Jesus Christ, celebrated as X-mas every year on Dec. 25, Bali Puje will be conducted from 11.30 pm to 12 midnight today, under the leadership of Archbishop Emeritus Bernard Moras, Apostolic Administrator, Diocese of Mysore.

Parish Priest of St. Philomena’s Cathedral, Staney D’ Almeida told Star of Mysore: “The idol of Infant Jesus will be taken out in a procession from the Church and placed in a crib built on the premises. It will be followed by a thanksgiving ceremony to the Christ.”

The special prayers will begin tomorrow at 5 am and lasts at 10 am, with the rendition of devotional songs in Kannada, English and Tamil in reverence to the Christ. The candles will be lit to pray the Lord.

To keep the festive spirit alive, Octave – a week-long programme has also been organised in the Church premises.

The Christmas Carnival that concluded yesterday has been shifted aside within the Church precincts, to enable the devotees to buy the articles required for the festival, added Almeida.

Arrangements have also been made to sell the portraits of Jesus Christ and Santa Claus, with a large number of devotees expected to turn up at the Church in the evening and stay till the Midnight Mass.

At CSI Wesley Cathedral Church near KSRTC Suburban Bus Stand on Mother Teresa Road, several religious programmes have been organised for Christmas, from 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm.

Similarly, all other Churches in the city are involved in last minute preparations to celebrate Christmas on a grand scale.