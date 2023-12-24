CM visits Kaginele Girl’s hostel, advises students not to discontinue studies

December 24, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: During his visit to the new Post Matric Girl Students Hostel of Sri Kaginele Mahasamsthana at Vijayanagar 2nd stage in the city yesterday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah advised girl students to study well to become graduates and also write competitive examinations like KAS and others, to be a part of the mainstream of the society.

Exhorting the inmates of hostel to study well and not to discontinue their studies for any reason, CM advised PU and Degree students to write competitive examinations. Start preparing yourselves for that right now, suggested CM Siddaramaiah.

“Caste system is not created by God, it was created by humans. Girl students were denied the right to education for centuries. Taking advantage of superstitions, caste system was used for selfish ends by some people. Basavanna and other Sharanas fought hard against the graded system in society and tried to build a society of equality,” said CM Siddaramaiah and asked girl students to make best use of the available facilities.

Later, he visited every room of the hostel and enquired whether they are facing any problems and also inspected the kitchen.

He also inspected the building work and gave some suggestions to the officials.

Kaginele Mahasamsthana’s Shivanandapuri Swamiji, MLA D. Ravishankar, Congress leader K. Marigowda, KPCC member Doddaswamy Gowda, former Corporator J. Gopi, PWD Secretary C. Satyanarayan, Engineer M. Kumaraswamy, District BCM Officer Raghavendra, BEO Vivekananda and others were present during the CM’s visit.