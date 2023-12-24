Former MLA shifts accident victim to hospital
Former MLA shifts accident victim to hospital

December 24, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Former K.R. MLA M.K. Somashekar turned into a Good Samaritan on Friday by shifting an accident victim to a hospital in his car.

An Ayyappa devotee was travelling on his two-wheeler near Pandit Narayanacharya Kalyana Mantapa on Chamaraja Double Road on Friday, when  his vehicle skidded while trying to avoid hitting a pedestrian who suddenly came on to the road. Due to the fall, the Ayyappa devotee sustained injuries and lost consciousness, even as the on goers watched.

Former MLA M.K. Somashekar who happened to pass by in his car at the same time, stopped the car and without wasting any time waiting for the Ambulance, shifted the unconscious Ayyappa devotee to a nearby hospital.

The injured devotee is said to be recovering, it is learnt.

