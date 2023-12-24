Parliament Security Breach: Delhi Cops on probe take to two-wheeler in city

December 24, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Sleuths attached to Special Cell of Delhi Police, who have intensified their pace of investigation into the security breach at New Parliament House in the National Capital by bursting smoke canisters on Dec. 13, are leaving no stone unturned to get into the root of the case.

A team of Special Cell attached to Delhi Police that has been camping in the city from the last one week has been scouting locations as part of the investigation on two-wheeler, leaving aside car and jeep.

The Police have been moving around in mufti (plain clothes) at Vijayanagar and surrounding areas, arousing curiosity, with others having a least inkling about the information they are looking for. While they have already interrogated the family members of accused D. Manoranjan, who is already arrested and believed to be the mastermind in the case, at their residence in Vijayanagar here, his friend and hair salon owner Soorappa and another friend with whom he had made huge financial transactions were also subjected to deep inquiry, till Friday.

During the course of inquiry, Police stumbled upon a vital information that Sagar Sharma, another accused arrested in the case, had come to Mysuru and was put up at a hotel in the city along with Manoranjan. They had discussed about several issues during their stay at the hotel, it is said.