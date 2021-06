June 8, 2021

Geetha Prasad (68), a resident of Gokulam 3rd Stage, passed away yesterday afternoon following brief illness in city.

She leaves behind her husband Prasad, a newspaper distributor at V.V. Mohalla, son Anand, daughter Asha, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at Muktidhama in Vijayanagar 4th Stage yesterday evening.