Girl hacked to death by father at Periyapatna

June 19, 2021

Periyapatna: In what is said to be a case of honour killing, a 19-year-old girl was hacked to death by her father after she refused to heed his advice on her alleged love affair, at Periyapatna in the district yesterday.

Jayaram, 53, a resident of Mahadeshwara Temple Street in the town, is the one who hacked his daughter Gayathri (19) to death.

Gayathri, who had cut short her education, was said to be in love with a boy from another caste who worked at a medical shop and her father Jayaram, who severely opposed this, had warned her several times against continuing her love affair. But Gayathri refused to heed to her father’s advise and the father-daughter duo had frequent arguments over the issue.

On Friday, Jayaram was working in his farm located close to his house, when Gayathri , who was reportedly called by Jayaram, brought lunch to him in the afternoon. Jayaram once again asked Gayathri to stop meeting the boy from another caste, when a heated argument broke out between the two. As Gayathri refused to hear him, an upset Jayaram, in a fit of rage, picked up a matchet that was available in his farm and hacked Gayathri to death.

As villagers raised an alarm upon seeing the blood stained body of Gayathri in the field, Jayaram ran to Periyapatna Town Police Station and surrendered before the Police. Periyapatna Police have registered a case in this regard and are investigating.