Parade Ground getting ready in Police Training School premises

June 19, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A sophisticated Parade Ground is under construction in the premises of Police Training School (PTS) at Jyothinagar on behalf of District Police Unit here.

The ground, hitherto the Police Firing Range, is being converted as Parade Ground for training Women Police Constables with the assistance of DG&IGP Praveen Sood.

During the tenure of Kempaiah as City Police Commissioner, a lot of trees were planted around the Firing Range. The vacant portion of land in the centre was allowed to be used for the outdoor training programmes by Police Training School (PTS).

Accordingly, this piece of land was used to train lady Police Constables in drill, ambush and attacking. Training of 242 Constables, in the current year, has started on January 22, and will end on September 18.

Adjacent to the new building, the 5.36 acre of land is being developed by Karnataka Police Housing Corporation out of the funds released by Praveen Sood. This ground has all basic facilities to hold the march-past for trainees. Expert trainers were imparting training to new recruits under the leadership of Dr. Dharanidevi Malagatti, Principal, PTS. Women recruits undergo eight months foundation training.