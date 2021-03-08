Good response for COVID vaccination at Pink Booths in city

March 8, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Today being International Women’s Day, two Pink Vaccination Booths, exclusively for women, were set up at the District Hospital on KRS Road and at Bannimantap Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Hanumanthanagar. Both the booths saw women arriving in large numbers to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19. The District Hospital alone witnessed nearly 90 women getting vaccinated till 12.30 pm. The booths were decorated with pink balloons and pink banners with the staff too dressed in pink.

District Surgeon Dr. Rajeshwari Devi, who is in-charge of the COVID Vaccination at the District Hospital, said that the response from women to get vaccination was good and added that the Pink Booth at the District Hospital will continue for a week.

A total of 23 Private Hospitals, two Government Hospitals (District Hospital and Trauma Care Centre of MMC&RI), ESI Hospital, Railway Hospital and 24 PHCs including Community Health Centres (CHCs) are undertaking COVID vaccination drives (first and second dose) from today in city while 200 PHCs including CHCs have commenced the drive in the district.

A senior citizen being administered COVID vaccine at Gopalagowda Shanthaveri Memorial Hospital in Nazarbad this morning.

As more vaccination sites began administering COVID vaccination today, the high traffic to the new CoWIN 2.0 portal caused technical glitch (server down), which delayed getting the One Time Password (OTP) at Private Hospitals in city.

Dr. P. Ravi, District Family Welfare Officer and Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Nodal Officer, speaking to Star of Mysore said that due to high traffic on the portal, server was down till 11.30 am and the same has been rectified. “This issue was not only in city but across the country. There is no problem now and the registration process at private hospitals is going on smoothly. There is adequate stock of vaccines and private hospitals have been asked to collect them at nearby Primary Health Centres,” he added.