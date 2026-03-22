Government employees’ transfers: High Court questions CM’s interference

March 22, 2026

‘Transfers must be handled by respective departments, not Chief Minister’s Office’

Mysore/Mysuru: The Karnataka High Court has expressed serious concern over the alleged interference of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in the transfer of State Government employees.

A Division Bench comprising Justice D.K. Singh and Justice T.M. Nadaf made the observations while hearing a petition filed by BESCOM engineer S. Chethan.

The Bench voiced disappointment over the reported direct involvement of the Chief Minister’s Office in transfer matters.

“The matters relating to transfers of employees must be handled by the departments concerned. The Chief Minister’s Office should not entertain such requests,” the Bench observed.

Noting that the Chief Minister had more important responsibilities, the Bench said his time should not be spent on such matters. It also directed officials to forward a copy of the order to the Chief Minister’s Office.

The High Court had earlier sought an explanation from the Chief Secretary regarding transfer recommendations said to have originated from the CMO. In her response, the Chief Secretary stated that the CMO had only forwarded recommendations, while the final decisions on transfers were taken by the respective departments.

Meanwhile, the issue has triggered discussion in political circles over the CMO’s role in transfers, particularly in the Energy Department. There have also been allegations of interference in the functioning of certain departments by MLC Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The High Court’s observations are expected to intensify debate over the transfer process in the State administration.