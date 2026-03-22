100-year-old tree falls…

March 22, 2026

Auto drivers, passengers, bike rider, car driver among six injured; incident occurs at Martyr Hemachandra Junction near People’s Park in Nazarbad

Mysore/Mysuru: Six persons were injured after a huge tree allegedly uprooted and fell on the vehicles passing by, at the intersection of Male Mahadeshwara (MM) Road (Chatrimara)- Martyr Hemachandra Junction near People’s Park, in Nazarbad here yesterday afternoon.

The injured have been identified as autorickshaw driver Siddaraju, 45 years, a resident of Nazarbad, passengers Umashankar,70 and his daughter Rachana, 20, also of Nazarbad, another autorickshaw driver Narayana, 72 of Yaraganahalli, two-wheeler rider Brahmachari, 72 and car driver Sharanabasu, 28.

Neem Tree

The Neem tree, which is believed to be over 100 years old, was standing inside the compound of a bar and restaurant, located exactly opposite People’s Park, when it came crashing down, falling towards the main road, at around 3.30 pm.

The incident

The auto of Siddaraju, which was passing by, was fully damaged as the three-wheeler was caught amid the fully grown branches of the tree. Siddaraju, who sustained injuries, is admitted to a hospital for treatment. While the passengers, had a providential scape with minor injuries. The Abhaya-2, emergency rescue team of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), had to cut the branches of the tree, assisted by the Police and public, to pull them out to safety, through the mangled autorickshaw.

Similarly, three others sustained injuries, with their vehicles damaged in the incident.

Electric cables

The overhanging electric cables snapped, pulling down the electric poles on the same road. As a precautionary measure, the electricity supply was disconnected to facilitate the operation involving the linemen of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited, to restore cables, by cutting the tree branches.

Traffic diversion

To facilitate the spot clearance works, Police temporarily restricted the traffic on the roads between Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle) and Government Guest House and Male Mahadeshwara Road and Nazarbad main road and diverted the vehicles to alternative roads.

As an additional measure, Fire and Emergency Services Department personnel were summoned to the spot.

Ex- mayor, owner speaks

Former Mayor Sandesh Swamy, the owner of bar and restaurant, where the tree was located, said the tree was about 100 to 150 years old and was in a rickety state.

“I had requested MCC officials and other department concerned to remove the tree after examining its condition. The MCC officials had assured to take action after taking the approval of Forest Department. Fortunately, nobody no fatalities have been reported in the incident, as heavy traffic density is witnessed on the road. I request MCC officials and environmentalists, to make coordinated efforts and take action on clearing the weak trees on the road and footpaths to avoid mishaps in the future,” added Swamy.

By the time, the fallen tree branches were cleared, except for the tree trunk, it was evening. Traffic was resumed soon after, much to the relief of vehicle users.

Former Corporator S. Sathwik, Devaraja ACP K. Rajendra, Nazarbad Police Inspector M. Mahadeva Swamy were present at the spot.