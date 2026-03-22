CII Zonal Annual Meet charts roadmap for Mysuru Region’s next growth wave

March 22, 2026

New office-bearers announced

Mysore/Mysuru: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Mysuru Zone, convened the CII Mysuru Annual Meet-2026, comprising the Annual Members’ Meeting and a focused session on ‘Driving the Mysuru Region’s Next Growth Wave’ reflecting the collective leadership commitment to Mysuru’s next phase of growth.

Dr. Nitesh Patil, Regional Commissioner, Mysuru, who was the guest of honour, observed that Mysuru is well-positioned to capitalise on its strengths in quality of life, talent and infrastructure, and called for a concerted push to translate these advantages into sustained economic and industrial expansion.

Rabindra Srikantan, Chairman, CII Karnataka State Council, highlighted the strategic importance of accelerating adoption of emerging technologies, strengthening family-business transformation and advancing manufacturing competitiveness, and encouraged members to leverage CII’s National and State platforms for collaboration, capability building and policy engagement.

Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan, Managing Director, Kennametal India Limited, underscored Mysuru’s opportunity to build globally relevant enterprises by deepening strengths in precision engineering and advanced manufacturing, supported by innovation ecosystems and strong industry-institution linkages.

Nagaraja Gargeshwari, Chairman, CII Mysuru Zone, reaffirmed CII Mysuru’s continued focus on enhancing regional competitiveness through industry-led initiatives, stronger MSME enablement and sustained engagement with government and institutions to strengthen the business and investment climate.

New office-bearers

During the Annual Meet, CII Mysuru Zone announced the new office-bearers for 2026-27: Utsav Agarwal, Director, Bhoruka Fabcons Pvt. Ltd., as Chairman, CII Mysuru Zone and Savitha Mallappa, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, rProcess Outsourcing Services Pvt. Ltd., as Vice-Chairperson, CII Mysuru.

The CII Annual Meet concluded with a shared resolve to deepen partnerships across stakeholders to position Mysuru as a future-ready hub for manufacturing, technology-led services, entrepreneurship and inclusive growth.