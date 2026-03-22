March 22, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: For the convenience of passengers and to clear extra rush during Dodda Jathre (Pancha Maharathotsava) at the historic Srikanteshwaraswamy Temple, the South Western Railway will run Special Unreserved Express Trains between Mysuru and Nanjangud Town from Mar. 30 to Apr. 3, with 5 trips in each direction.

1. Train No. 06225 Mysuru – Nanjangud Town Unreserved Express Special will depart from Mysuru 13:00 hrs and arrive at Nanjangud Town 14:00 hrs (arrival /depart at Intermediate stoppages in Chamarajapuram 13:07/13:08 hrs, Ashokapuram 13:15/13:16 hrs, Kadakola 13:29/13:30 hrs, Tandavapura 13:35/13:36 hrs, Sujatapuram 13:41/13:42 hrs).

2. Train No. 06226 Nanjangud Town – Mysuru Unreserved Express Special departs from Nanjangud Town at 15:10 hrs and arrive in Mysuru at 16:10 hrs (arrival /depart at Intermediate stoppages in Sujatapuram 15:15/15:16 hrs, Tandavapura 15:21/15:22 hrs, Kadakola 15:27/15:28 hrs, Ashokapuram 15:48/15:50 hrs, Chamarajapuram 15:55/15:56 hrs).

The train will have a total of 21 coaches: 2 AC Two-Tier, 6 AC Three-Tier, 7 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class, 1 Luggage/Brake Van, 1 SLRD coach.