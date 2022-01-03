Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to inaugurate Two-day State-level Youth Festival at Sri Adichunchanagiri Srikshetra
News

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to inaugurate Two-day State-level Youth Festival at Sri Adichunchanagiri Srikshetra

January 3, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A two-day State-level Youth Festival (Yuva Janotsava) has been organised at Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Mutt, Srikshetra, Nagamangala taluk, Mandya district, on Jan. 4 and 5 under the joint aegis of the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES), Bengaluru, Mandya District Administration, Zilla Panchayat (ZP) and Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Mutt, Srikshetra.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will inaugurate the event at 11.30 am tomorrow in the presence of Dr. Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Mutt, Srikshetra. Youth Empowerment & Sports and Mandya District in-Charge Minister K.C. Narayanagowda and Energy and Kannada & Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar will be the chief guests at the event.

Valedictory of the Youth Festival will be held at 3 pm on Jan. 5. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will launch Amrutha Samudaya Abhivrudhi Yojane and Amrutha Kreeda Dattu Yojane on the occasion.

Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji will grace the occasion. Minister K.C. Narayanagowda will be the chief guest. Higher Education, IT, BT and Science & Technology, Skill Development Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan will distribute prizes.

Nagamangala MLA Suresh Gowda will preside on both the days. DYES Commissioner Dr. H.N. Gopalakrishna, Mandya Deputy Commissioner S. Aswathi and DYES Additional Chief Secretary Dr. Shalini Rajneesh will be present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching