Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to inaugurate Two-day State-level Youth Festival at Sri Adichunchanagiri Srikshetra

January 3, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A two-day State-level Youth Festival (Yuva Janotsava) has been organised at Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Mutt, Srikshetra, Nagamangala taluk, Mandya district, on Jan. 4 and 5 under the joint aegis of the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES), Bengaluru, Mandya District Administration, Zilla Panchayat (ZP) and Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Mutt, Srikshetra.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will inaugurate the event at 11.30 am tomorrow in the presence of Dr. Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Sri Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Mutt, Srikshetra. Youth Empowerment & Sports and Mandya District in-Charge Minister K.C. Narayanagowda and Energy and Kannada & Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar will be the chief guests at the event.

Valedictory of the Youth Festival will be held at 3 pm on Jan. 5. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will launch Amrutha Samudaya Abhivrudhi Yojane and Amrutha Kreeda Dattu Yojane on the occasion.

Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji will grace the occasion. Minister K.C. Narayanagowda will be the chief guest. Higher Education, IT, BT and Science & Technology, Skill Development Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan will distribute prizes.

Nagamangala MLA Suresh Gowda will preside on both the days. DYES Commissioner Dr. H.N. Gopalakrishna, Mandya Deputy Commissioner S. Aswathi and DYES Additional Chief Secretary Dr. Shalini Rajneesh will be present.