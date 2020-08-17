Gowri-Ganesha festival rush: Devaraja Flower Market to be shifted to J.K. Grounds from Aug.19 to 22
News

Gowri-Ganesha festival rush: Devaraja Flower Market to be shifted to J.K. Grounds from Aug.19 to 22

August 17, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In view of the heavy rush due to Gowri-Ganesha festival, the MCC has ordered closure of Flower Market in Devaraja Market for four days from Aug.19 to 22, as a crowd control measure.

However, for the benefit of sellers and shoppers, the flower market has been temporarily shifted to the spacious J.K. Grounds near the city Railway Station during these four days like it was shifted from July 29 to 31, on account of Varamahalaskhmi festival.

Hill temple closed for devotees on Aug.19

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, in an order issued on Sunday, said that Chamundeshwari Hill temple will remain closed for devotees on Aug.19 due to Amavasya. Also, public transport vehicles and other private vehicles are banned to hilltop. Besides, preparation and distribution of Prasada to the devotees too has been banned.

Uttanahalli temple shut 

The Jwalamukhi Tripurasundari Temple at Uttanahalli will  be shut for devotees on Aug.19 due to Amavasya and on Aug. 21 due to Gowri Festival.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching