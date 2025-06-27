Grand procession marks Kempegowda Jayanti
June 27, 2025

Mysuru: A grand and colourful procession marked the 516th Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanti celebrations organised under the aegis of the District Administration in the city this morning.

Adichunchanagiri Mysuru Branch Seer Sri Someshwaranatha Swamiji flagged off the procession in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple at the Palace North Gate, in which hundreds of people took part.

The procession passed through Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle, Albert Victor Road, K.R.Circle, D. Devaraj Urs Road, JLB Road, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle and Vinoba Road, before culminating at Kalamandira, where the stage programme was held.

The procession was accompanied by a host of folk and cultural troupes, English Music Band among others. It also featured a colourfully decorated Sarot carrying the statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, a decorated elephant and four  tableaux carrying a portrait of late Adichunchanagiri Mutt Pontiff Sri Balagangadharnatha Swamiji, Poet Laureate  Kuvempu, a general representation of Graduates who vow their qualification to the  contribution of Nadaprabhu  and a representation of  farming community.

MLAs G.T. Devegowda, K. Harishgowda and T.S. Srivatsa, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, former MP Prathap Simha, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, City BJP President L. Nagendra, former Corporator Prashanth Gowda, former Mayors  Modamani and M.J. Ravikumar, KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana, Community leaders C.G. Gangadhar, A. Ravi, Alanahalli Madegowda and others were present.

