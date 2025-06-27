Tiger Deaths at MM Hills: Poisoned cow carcass reason?

June 27, 2025

Forest Minister orders high-level probe into death of five tigers at MM Hills Sanctuary; 14-day deadline for report

Mysuru: In a shocking incident near the proposed Male Mahadeshwara (MM) Hills Tiger Reserve, the decomposed carcasses of a tigress and her four cubs were found in the Meenyam Range under Hoogyam Division of Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary, raising strong suspicions of poisoning. Forest staff on routine patrol found the carcass of the tigress near Mahadeshwara Bailu in Gajanur Beat of Hanur Hobli, Kollegal taluk yesterday.

The bodies of four cubs were found within a 500-metre radius of the mother’s remains. The cubs — one male and three females — aged between one and one-and-a-half years, are believed to have died around the same time.

Forest officials reported no external injuries on the carcasses and claws and teeth were intact, suggesting poisoning as the likely cause. Decomposition, swarming flies and the state of the bodies suggest the deaths occurred two to three days earlier.

Poisoned prey or contaminated water?

The three-to-four-year-old tigress is believed to have consumed poisoned livestock or water contaminated with herbicides, which she may have brought back for her cubs. The area borders agricultural fields where pesticides may have washed into nearby water sources following recent rains.

Post-mortem of the tigress was conducted yesterday night and samples were collected to send them to a laboratory for analysis. Post-mortem examinations were conducted by a team comprising DCF Y. Chakrapani, Dr. Mirza Wasim (Bandipur Veterinary Officer), National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) representative Malleshappa, Chief Wildlife Warden representative T. John Peter and Dr. Siddaraju from Hanur Government Veterinary Hospital. The tigress was later cremated as per wildlife protocols.

Officials also conducted a thorough sweep of the surrounding area to check for other animal deaths and examined forest-fringe fields for possible poisoned livestock carcasses. They have found a carcass of a cow nearby.

Forest personnel carrying samples of tiger viscera to test for poisoning.

Forest Minister orders high-level probe

Reacting swiftly, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre ordered a high-level probe into the incident. The Minister confirmed that a Probe Committee has been formed, led by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) B.P. Ravi, with APCCF Srinivasalu, Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Chamarajanagar Circle T. Heeralal, a representative from the NTCA, a veterinary officer from the Mysuru Zoo and conservationist Sanjay Gubbi as members. The committee has been given 14 days to submit its findings.

“The death of five tigers in a single incident is deeply disturbing and a setback to our conservation efforts. Karnataka, home to 563 tigers, ranks second in the country in tiger population and we are taking this matter seriously,” the Minister stated.

He added that a criminal case will be registered against those responsible once the investigation confirms foul play.

Conservationists decry delay in Tiger Reserve notification

Environmentalists have linked the tragedy to long-standing delays in declaring MM Hills as a Tiger Reserve. Though a formal notification was nearly finalised four years ago, intense political lobbying and local resistance stalled the process.

Conservationists allege that concerns over restrictions, including proposed night traffic bans on roads like the Male Mahadeshwara Hill route, led to the derailment of the plan.

The Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary serves as a critical extension of the Biligiriranganatha Tiger Reserve, facilitating tiger movement and genetic dispersal. The recent deaths have alarmed conservationists, who argue that the delay in upgrading MM Hills to a Tiger Reserve has left the area vulnerable to forest crimes.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre is likely to visit MM Hills this afternoon.