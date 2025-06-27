Probe Committee visits MM Hills

June 27, 2025

Chamarajanagar: While the post-mortem of the tigress was conducted last night, the post-mortem of four dead tiger cubs was conducted this morning and samples from the carcasses have been collected. Steps are being taken to cremate the carcasses as per the procedure.

Meanwhile, members of the Probe Committee have begun their investigation and questioned a few cowherds who bring their cattle for grazing. No arrests have been made so far.

The members are also tracing the owner of the dead cow which was found close to the spot, where the tigers were found dead.

A sniffer dog being brought to the spot to help in the investigation.

Hanur MLA M.R. Manjunath, Forest Department Officials and others were present at the spot.