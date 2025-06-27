Probe Committee visits MM Hills
News

Probe Committee visits MM Hills

June 27, 2025

Chamarajanagar: While the post-mortem of the tigress was conducted last night, the post-mortem of four dead tiger cubs was conducted this morning and samples from the carcasses have been collected. Steps are being taken to cremate the carcasses as per the procedure.

Meanwhile, members of the Probe Committee have begun their investigation and questioned a few cowherds who bring their cattle for grazing. No arrests have been made so far.

The members are also tracing the owner of the dead cow which was found close to the spot, where the tigers were found dead.

A sniffer dog being brought to the spot to help in the investigation.

Hanur MLA M.R. Manjunath, Forest Department Officials and others were present at the spot.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching