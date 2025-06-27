MCDCC Bank elections held: Congress gains upper hand

June 27, 2025

Mysuru: With the counting of votes in the hotly contested MCDCC (Mysuru-Chamarajanagar District Co-operative Central) Bank polls over, the Congress has gained upper hand with the party supported candidates winning 6 of the 12 seats to which voting was held yesterday.

Soon after the voting concluded at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry on Vinoba road in city yesterday evening, the counting of votes was taken up, in which Congress- backed candidates won 5 seats.

The Congress-backed candidate Y.M. Jayaram was earlier declared elected unopposed from Yelandur taluk seat, taking the party toll to 6.

The JD(S)-BJP-backed candidates have won in 3 seats, while the results of the remaining 4 seats, to which voting was held, will be announced after the Court grants permission.

While three of the 4 MLAs, who had contested the polls, have won, H.D. Kote MLA Anil Chikkamadu has to wait until the results are announced after the Court grants permission.

The winner MLAs included H.M. Ganesh Prasad and C. Puttarangashetty, both from Congress and G.D. Harish Gowda of JD(S).

The winning candidates are: Congress-backed candidate M. Kenchappa (13 votes) who defeated his lone rival Siddaraju (12 votes) from Mysuru taluk seat, Congress-backed candidate Doddaswamegowda (14 votes), father of K.R. Nagar Congress MLA D. Ravishankar, who defeated his nearest rival Amit V. Devarahatti (10 votes), son of MLC A.H. Vishwanath, from K.R. Nagar taluk Constituency, Congress-backed candidate E.P. Lokesh (16 votes) who defeated his JD(S)-backed rival Ravi (6 votes) from Periyapatna taluk seat, JD(S) MLA and former MCDCC Bank President G.D. Harish Gowda (10 votes) who defeated his rival Shivanna (4 votes) from Hunsur taluk seat, BJP-backed candidate B.N. Sadananda (22 votes) who defeated his Congress-backed rival candidate K. Raju (10 votes) from Nanjangud taluk seat, JD(S)- backed candidate T.P. Boregowda (18 votes), who defeated his Congress-backed rival candidate C. Basavegowda (14 votes) from T. Narasipur taluk seat, Congress MLA C. Puttarangashetty (19 votes) who defeated his BJP-backed rival candidate Vrushabhendrappa (18 votes) from Chamarajanagar taluk seat and Congress MLA H.M.Ganesh Prasad ( 22 votes) who defeated his nearest BJP-backed rival candidate S.M. Veerappa (9 votes) from Gundlupet taluk seat.

Congress-backed candidates won by a single vote margin in Mysuru taluk (winner – M. Kenchappa, said to be a relative of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah) and Chamarajanagar taluk (winner – MLA C. Puttarangashetty) seats, in a keen contest.

As far as H.D. Kote taluk seat is concerned, Congress candidate and MLA Anil Chikkamadu and his nearest rival G.K. Lakshmiprasad have secured 8 votes each. The result of the seat will be declared after the counting of one vote polled will be taken up after the Court’s permission.

In the Kollegal-Hanur taluk seat, Congress candidate R. Narendra, a former MLA, has secured 9 votes while his nearest rival B.S. Mallesh has bagged 8 votes. The result of this seat will be announced after the counting of a single vote will be taken up after Court’s permission.

Similar is the case in respect of Urban Co-operative Banks and Housing Co-operative Societies seat, where JD(S)-backed candidate SBM Manju, a former MCC Corporator, has bagged 23 votes while his nearest rival G.N. Manjunath has bagged 22 votes and former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, who has secured 9 votes. The result of this seat will be announced after the counting of 3 votes polled will be taken up following Court’s permission.

In the Co-operative Societies seat, JD(S)-backed candidate T. Ramegowda has secured 27 votes while his nearest Congress-backed rival S. Chandrashekar, a former Janata Bazar President, has bagged 23 votes. The result of this seat too will be announced after the counting of 3 votes polled will be taken up following the Court’s permission.

Yesterday’s polling saw 359 votes polled out of the total electoral strength of 380, of which 3 were found invalid.

Results of 4 seats pending due to Court Order

The counting of a few votes polled in respect of 4 seats in yesterday’s MCDCC Bank Polls have remained pending due to a Court Order. The results will be officially announced after the counting will be taken up following Court’s permission.

— Mysuru Assistant Commissioner Ashappa, Returning Officer, MCDCC Bank Polls