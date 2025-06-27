Police raid Mysuru Jail

June 27, 2025

Mysuru: Police conducted a surprise raid at Mysuru Central Jail following instructions from City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar on Wednesday. The raid was led by DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraju and DCP (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj.

Police sources said that the raid was conducted after a video of mobile phones being supplied inside the jail went viral on social media. However, the Police did not find any banned items inside the jail.

Personnel from City Commando Force, Dog Squad, Anti-Sabotage Check (ASC) squad, Women Police Officers, N.R. Sub-Division ACP, City Crime Branch (CCB) ACP and other Police personnel took part in the raid.