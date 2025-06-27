Annual Brahmotsava at ISKCON Sri Radha Krishna Mandir
News

Annual Brahmotsava at ISKCON Sri Radha Krishna Mandir

June 27, 2025

Mysuru: The Second Annual Brahmotsava celebrations at ISKCON Sri Radha Krishna Mandir, near Lalitha Mahal Helipad Road, was held recently with the participation of Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar as the chief guest.

In his address, Yaduveer expressed appreciation for the cultural and spiritual contributions of ISKCON, particularly in Mysuru. He paid rich tributes to A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, the Founder-Acharya of ISKCON, acknowledging his unparalleled efforts in spreading the timeless wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita and Bhakti Yoga across the world.

He said, “Srila Prabhupada was a visionary spiritual leader who reconnected the world to India’s rich Vedic heritage. His teachings continue to inspire millions globally, and temples like this are sanctuaries preserving and nurturing that spiritual essence.”

The Brahmotsava celebrations featured vibrant kirtans, spiritual discourses, ceremonial yajnas, and a grand abhisheka of the deities. Hundreds of devotees from across the region participated with great enthusiasm and devotion.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching