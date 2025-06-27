Annual Brahmotsava at ISKCON Sri Radha Krishna Mandir

June 27, 2025

Mysuru: The Second Annual Brahmotsava celebrations at ISKCON Sri Radha Krishna Mandir, near Lalitha Mahal Helipad Road, was held recently with the participation of Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar as the chief guest.

In his address, Yaduveer expressed appreciation for the cultural and spiritual contributions of ISKCON, particularly in Mysuru. He paid rich tributes to A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, the Founder-Acharya of ISKCON, acknowledging his unparalleled efforts in spreading the timeless wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita and Bhakti Yoga across the world.

He said, “Srila Prabhupada was a visionary spiritual leader who reconnected the world to India’s rich Vedic heritage. His teachings continue to inspire millions globally, and temples like this are sanctuaries preserving and nurturing that spiritual essence.”

The Brahmotsava celebrations featured vibrant kirtans, spiritual discourses, ceremonial yajnas, and a grand abhisheka of the deities. Hundreds of devotees from across the region participated with great enthusiasm and devotion.