Investiture Ceremony held at Sri Sharada Public School
News

Investiture Ceremony held at Sri Sharada Public School

June 27, 2025

Mysuru: The Investiture Ceremony of Sri Sharada Public School for the academic year 2025-26 was held on June 23 at its premises in R.T. Nagar, Dattagalli, Mysuru.

K. Harish Machia, a renowned Management Consultant, who was the chief guest, advised the students to utilise the opportunities provided to develop leadership skills and discharge their duties with sincerity and honesty to become responsible citizens of the nation.

School Secretary Manjunath Ramanathan presided over the programme. Administrator M. Gururaja, Principal M.V. Shalini and the staff members of Sri Sharada Public School were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching