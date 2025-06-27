Investiture Ceremony held at Sri Sharada Public School

June 27, 2025

Mysuru: The Investiture Ceremony of Sri Sharada Public School for the academic year 2025-26 was held on June 23 at its premises in R.T. Nagar, Dattagalli, Mysuru.

K. Harish Machia, a renowned Management Consultant, who was the chief guest, advised the students to utilise the opportunities provided to develop leadership skills and discharge their duties with sincerity and honesty to become responsible citizens of the nation.

School Secretary Manjunath Ramanathan presided over the programme. Administrator M. Gururaja, Principal M.V. Shalini and the staff members of Sri Sharada Public School were present.