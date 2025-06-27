Felicitation and Awards Ceremony to mark Nalwadi Jayanti tomorrow
Felicitation and Awards Ceremony to mark Nalwadi Jayanti tomorrow

June 27, 2025

MysuruKarnataka Rajya Vokkaliga Vikasa Vedike has organised a felicitation and awards ceremony as part of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Birth Anniversary celebrations and 106 years of reservation policy introduced by the late Mysore Maharaja on June 28 at 9.30 am at Kiru Rangamandira in Kalamandira premises here, said Vedike State President H.L.Yamuna.

Addressing mediapersons at Pathrakarthara Bhavan, she said the awards including Padma Bhushan Yashodharamma Dasappa Award for women achievers and Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Award will be presented to Agriculture Scientist Dr. Vasanth Kumar Thimakapura.

The programme will be inaugurated by Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy. Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji and Siddarama Chaitanya Swamiji will grace the occasion. BJP leader and Chairman of Nypunya School R. Raghu will deliver a lecture. MLA K. Harishgowda, ex-Corporator K.V. Sridhar, B.S. Sridhar Raje Urs of Karnataka Ursu Mahamandali Trust and Dr. S.P. Yoganna of Suyog Hospital will be the chief guests. Vijaykumar, Padmavathi, Nagaraj, Swami Gowda and others were present at the press meet.

