June 27, 2025

Mysuru: Kalasuruchi has organised a Karnatak Classical Music Concert by Lahari Dongre at Suruchi Rangamane in Kuvempunagar tomorrow (June 28) at 6.30 pm. She will be accompanied by Vid. Rupanagudi Ratna Teja on violin and Srivardhan Dongre on mridanga.

PROFILES

Lahari Dongre, an 11th grader at Irvine High School, California, started learning from Shubhashree Srinivasan in Bengaluru and then moved on to learn under Guru Padma Kutty in Irvine, LA. She is currently under the tutelage of Vidu. Koviladi Archana L. Rao. She has won awards for music at the Cleveland Thyagaraja Festival and is also part of the choir ensemble at School.

Srivardhan Dongre, a 7th grade student from Irvine, California, with passion for rhythm and percussion, began his mridanga training under the guidance of Sreenivasan Govindarajan and currently continues learning under Vid. Patri Satish Kumar. He was adjudged winner in both the Tani Avartanam and Konnakol categories at Cleveland Thyagaraja Festival 2025.

Vid. Rupanagudi Ratna Teja started learning violin from Ashok Gurjale and subsequently became the disciple of late Peri Sree Rammurthy. Currently he is under the tutelage of Dr. Mysore Manjunath and Mysore Nagaraj. He has completed BA & MA (Music) from University of Mysore.