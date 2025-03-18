Grand revival of Old DC Office as Heritage Museum

March 18, 2025

Under Swadesh Darshan 2.0, iconic building to become a cultural landmark; DPR approved; Tender process begins, says Tourism Director Dr. K.V. Rajendra

Mysuru: The Old Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) Office (Attara Kacheri) in the heart of the city is set to become a new tourist attraction under the Central Government’s Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme, with plans to transform the Wadiyar-era heritage structure into a museum gaining momentum.

Plans are underway to repurpose the historic building into a museum showcasing Mysuru’s rich history and heritage. The Narendra Modi Government is sanctioning Rs. 80 crore per tourist location under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared after the project has been approved at the Government-level and tenders have been called. Work order will be issued once the tenders are finalised, Tourism Department Director Dr. K.V. Rajendra, who earlier served as the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner, told Star of Mysore.

The Karnataka Tourism Infrastructure Limited is the implementation agency, with the DPR prepared by Deloitte and Arcadis IBI Group. In the first phase of works under Swadesh Darshan, projects like the Tonga ride experience, which will cost Rs. 2.3 crore and the ecological experience, which will cost Rs. 18.5 crore, have been decided to implement.

Under second phase, various activities on the lines of Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, has been planned at Dasara Exhibition Grounds, museum at Old DC’s Office, under the concept ‘Ages Museum’ to portray the history of Wadiyar dynasty, Event Garden and Food Court near Old DC Office, K.R. Boulevard as Heritage Road and dedicated Vista Street from D. Devaraj Urs Road and JLB Road junction to Old DC’s Office and Rs. 70.65 crore has been earmarked for this purpose.

Titled ‘Adaptive Reuse of Old Deputy Commissioner’s Office Building and Development of an Art Precinct in Mysuru,’ the DPR proposes ‘Experience Elements’ including Vista Street, Entrance Gateways and Crossing Plaza, Attara Kacheri Plaza and laser light show gardens, War Memorial and Thematic Gardens, conservation of Old DC Office, Museum Experiences, Curation and Tourist Arrival Centre and IT interventions.

Heritage Tonga Ride points

As part of the project, a Heritage Tonga Ride initiative will be introduced with a budget of Rs. 2.3 crore. Heritage Tonga Points will be established at four locations — Exhibition Grounds Gate, Varaha Gate of the Mysore Palace, Kukkarahalli Lake and Agrahara — modelled on pre-paid autorickshaw services.

Ticket counters will be set up at these points and tongawallas will don traditional uniforms with a royal touch, complete with the Mysore Peta.

The ticket pricing will be fixed per kilometre, ensuring flexibility for Tonga owners so that they are not left waiting idly for the tourists.