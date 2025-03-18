DPR envisages Vista Street, Heritage Integration 

March 18, 2025

Mysuru: Following the relocation of the DC Office to the new District-level Office Complex at Siddarthanagar in June 2023, calls to repurpose the unused old DC Office as a museum gained traction, given the heritage significance of the 129-year-old building, constructed during the reign of the 23rd Maharaja of Mysore, Chamaraja Wadiyar X.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) envisages:

Public art & installations

According to the DPR, art will be central to Vista Street’s identity around the Old DC Office, with murals, sculptures and interactive installations enriching the visitor experience.

Vibrant street art depicting Mysuru’s history, iconic landmarks and cultural motifs will beautify walls, while sculptures of historical figures like the Wadiyar rulers and Tipu Sultan will honour the city’s legacy.

Interactive installations, such as a digital map of historic Mysuru, sculptures playing Karnatak music, will engage visitors on multiple sensory levels. Installations aligned with festivals like Dasara will ensure a fresh and dynamic experience.

Food stalls

A curated collection of food stalls around the Old DC Office will offer a delightful culinary experience, showcasing Mysuru’s traditional delicacies alongside contemporary flavours.

Visitors can enjoy iconic dishes of Mysuru and filter coffee in a charming open-air setting with shaded seating areas.

Integration with heritage

The DPR says that the Vista Street will seamlessly connect with its surroundings, including a pedestrian bridge to enhance accessibility within Mysuru’s heritage precinct.

The street will become a living testament to the city’s legacy, that blends old and the new in an engaging urban environment.

With these thoughtfully designed elements, Vista Street will be a cultural, social and economic hub, setting a benchmark for heritage-driven urban renewal projects in India.

Historic artifact garden and curated expo ground

A Historic Artifact Garden will be set up at Exhibition Grounds and it is envisioned by the DPR as a cultural and community hub, blending the city’s heritage with modern amenities and innovative attractions. It will offer a seamless visitor experience by integrating historical story-telling, artistic showcases and recreational facilities within an aesthetically designed, accessible and ecologically conscious space.