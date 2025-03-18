Food poisoning: Death toll touches 2

March 18, 2025

Meghalaya Government deputes two officials to Karnataka seeking detailed report into the death of students

Mysuru: Thirteen-year-old Meghalaya boy Nyamo Banti, who was shifted to Apollo BGS Hospitals in Mysuru from Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS), in a critical condition following suspected food poisoning at Malavalli hostel, died last night. With this, the death toll in the Holi food poisoning case has reached two.

The first death of another 13-year-old student from Meghalaya, Khrehlang Khongtani, was reported on Sunday.

Among the students, who had taken ill following consumption of Holi festival dinner distributed by a businessman to Gokul Educational Institution at T. Kagepura, in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district on Friday night, the condition of Nyamo turned critical and was shifted to Mysuru yesterday for advanced medical care. The hostel students had experienced severe vomiting, diarrhoea and dehydration.

Unfortunately, the teenager died last night due to multi-organ failure, Mandya District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Mohan told Star of Mysore this noon.

Meanwhile, Mandya District Authorities have sealed the Malavalli hotel from where food was brought and distributed.