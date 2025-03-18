Meghalaya Govt. deputes two officials to Karnataka seeking report into death of students
March 18, 2025

Shillong: The Meghalaya Government has deputed two officials to visit Karnataka and submit a detailed report into the death of a 13-year-old student from the North-Eastern State following suspected food poisoning, an official said on Monday.

Twenty-nine other students are hospitalised and seven students remain in critical condition, after a suspected food poisoning incident at an alleged unauthorised hostel at T. Kagepura village in Karnataka’s Mandya district.

The students experienced severe vomiting, diarrhoea and dehydration. The deceased has been identified as Khrehlang Khongtani, a Class VI student from Lyndem village, Pynursla Civil Sub-Division in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district. Khongtani died on Sunday at the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences.

Meanwhile, another student from Meghalaya died at a hospital in Mysuru last night.

According to reports, the incident occurred at a residential facility operated by Gokul Educational Institution, which has been functioning without a valid hostel licence since 1989.

Director of School Education and Literacy, Swapnil Tembe said Inspector of Schools and Sub-Divisional School Education Officer P. Sunn and R. Kharsyntiew from District MIS, PM – POSHAN have been deputed to visit Karnataka to coordinate with the concerned District Administration and also with the parents of all the children from Meghalaya.

The hostel, housing 30 students primarily from Meghalaya and Nepal, was located on the first floor of the school building, reportedly lacking adequate infrastructure, including proper sanitation.

Reports indicate the students were served leftover vegetable pulao and chutney from a Holi celebration feast held in Malavalli on Friday.

Karnataka Police have arrested the hotel proprietor Siddaraju, Secretary/Head Master of the School Lankesh and hostel in-charge Abhishek.

The trio have been booked under Sections 286 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to negligent conduct with poisonous substances and causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others.

Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) Idashisha Nongrang said that the State Police is in touch with Mandya Superintendent of Police (SP). The deceased boy’s body has been released and is being transported to Meghalaya.

