A pink bloom in city…

March 18, 2025

Mysuru: The Cultural Capital Mysuru, which is known for the enchanting beauty of its natural environs, has now got a fillip with the spread of a floral carpet. It is indeed a visual treat to catch the sight of the flower petals adorning the surface of the streets, a perfect backdrop for selfies.

The flower bearing trees belonging to different species, signal the arrival of the autumn season, what with its aroma of flowers. Most of the trees in the city belong to the family of Tabebuia, commonly known as the Yellow or Pink Trumpet tree, for the flowers akin to a trumpet.

Such trees can be seen dotting the either side of the footpath on Mysuru-Bogadi Main Road, Vishwamanava Double Road, Vijayanagar to name a very few among several prominent roads in the city, that have been catching the attention of passersby.

The flowers in different colours like Purple, Red and Rose colour have created a world of flowers, with Yellow topping all, followed by the Pink colour flowers.

It is during this season of the year, the trees start shedding leaves and the new leaves sprout, all encompassing the branches of the tree, a sight to behold the eyes, spreading a feeling of joy among those who catch the sight of these natural attractions.

The tree commonly known as the “Tabebuia” or “Pink Trumpet Tree” (Tabebuia rosea) is native to Central and South America, with the scientific name Tabebuia rosea. It will grow either in small or medium size, with the stump of the tree leaning and having a cracked body, commonly growing up to 15 feet to 25 feet tall.