Pre-wedding photo shoots at Varuna Lake trigger alarm

Mysuru: The pre-wedding photo shoots that had found a perfect spot near the world renowned Mysore Palace and its surroundings, have now shifted to exotic locales in the outskirts, with the serene Varuna Lake, being the pick of many couples, ahead of embracing marital bliss.

The couples boating in the Lake has become a regular feature, posing for the shutter bugs, but on the flip side, the lack of adequate safety measures, remain a matter of concern.

With Mysuru being the heritage city, there is no dearth of such structures of bygone era, that stand as a testimony to regal past, reminding of the princely rule of Wadiyar dynasty. Similarly, the natural environs, with immeasurable visual beauty are also in abundance, that had once made Mysuru, a perfect shooting spot for the film crews, irrespective of language.

For the new found fad in pre-wedding photo shoots, that has become a must, irrespective of the urban or rural weddings, the Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle opposite the North gate of the Palace and the roads in the vicinity, were seen brimming with the soon to marry couples, dressed in new outfits, waiting for their turn at the crack of the dawn. Apart from the couples in Mysuru, the couples from outside the district, were descending on the city, zeroing in on Mysuru to capture the memorable moments of their lives in lens.

Now, there is a sudden shift in location, from the heart of the city to Varuna Lake, where the streak of sun rays during the sunrise hitting the water and the silhouette frames during the sunset, have turned into a new attraction.

The couples posing in different angles, holding their hands in the shape of a heart or standing close, during the sunset, are largely shared on social media.

The eastern and western side of the Lake that leads to JSS Teachers Layout is the landing spot, where the couples can be regularly seen, boating in the water, for the photo shoot.

However, the safety measures are thrown into the wind, with the couples not wearing the life jackets, to avoid missing a perfect shot in showy dresses. Such blatant attitude of the couples remind of the grim incident of a couple from Kyathamaranahalli in the city, who paid with their lives, when the photo shoot went awry, as the coracle capsized, while being filmed in river Cauvery at Talkad in T. Narasipur district in November 2020.

It is common for any cameraman, either a photographer or a videographer, to direct the couples to pose, but who shall be held accountable if any tragedy occurs in water? It would be better, if the District Administration wakes up, before anything grave strikes, by taking adequate security measures during boating in the Lake, urge the locals.

Rs. 200 swindled from each couple!

Amid this, it is said that, some of the locals are making hay, by swindling Rs. 200 in the name of Shakti Swaroopini Hundi Maramma Temple, from each of the couples arriving for the photo shoot at Varuna Lake, as acknowledged by the Temple Priest V.N. Basavanna.

Varuna Prashanth, a JD(S) leader, has demanded that the Varuna Grama Panchayat (GP) should take safety measures at the Lake and also charge fees for the couples, and a part of the sum can be donated to the temple.

Strangely, GP officials, jurisdictional Police personnel and Water Resources Department have kept mum, despite the hustle and bustle around the Lake, where no permission should be given for any shooting, considering the vast expanse of the Lake area and the risk, if anything goes upside down.

Apply caution before any untoward incident

The couples wait with curiosity, to seal the moment for a perfect shot during the sunset. As the sunset time varies up to 7 pm, the couples prolong their stay, unaware of what may befall in the secluded place that is. The miscreants waiting to target the gullible couples, cannot be ignored, especially in the backdrop of a gang rape of a student, who along with her boyfriend was attacked by a gang of miscreants, at a eerie spot in Lalithadripura near Chamundi Hill a few years ago.

Taking a cue from the past incidents, the District Administration should rein in such activities. So also the parents of the couples, who should be aware of the pitfalls, before sending their sons or daughters to the photo shoot.

We are not aware of pre-wedding photo shoots at Varuna Lake, without adopting any safety measures. We will send our staff and collect the information about the happenings, before initiating any action, besides lodging a Police complaint. — Kumar Aradhya, Panchayat Development Officer (PDO), Varuna Gram Panchayat