MP calls for collective efforts to restore Mysuru’s Cleanest City rank

March 18, 2025

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has urged collective efforts to restore Mysuru’s position as the Cleanest City in India.

Speaking at the ‘Clean Chamundi Hill Drive 2025’ organised by the Gandhadagudi Foundation at Chamundi Hill on Sunday, Yaduveer launched the initiative by collecting trash and stressing the need to maintain the Hill’s pristine environment.

“Mysuru was ranked the Cleanest City in India in 2015 and 2016 but has now slipped to the 25th or 26th position. Other cities have made significant progress, surpassing us in cleanliness. Small changes in our habits can help us reclaim the top spot,” he said.

He emphasised responsible waste disposal, urging residents not to litter plastic on roadsides, open spaces, or public areas. Instead, he encouraged people to dispose of garbage as per municipal guidelines and to avoid throwing plastic or food wrappers from moving vehicles. “Carry waste home, segregate it, and hand it over to Municipal workers,” he advised.

Efforts are underway to relocate certain waste disposal sites like the Excel Plant at Vidyaranyapuram and improve waste management. With reduced waste and better sanitation, Mysuru can regain its former rank, he said, adding that the city should be kept as clean as the recently tidied Chamundi Hill surroundings.

The event was attended by Gandhadagudi Foundation Honorary President Nagendra Prasad, State President Aryan Gandhadagudi, State Vice-President Manohar Gowda, Bengaluru City President Siddeshwar Prasad, Young Army Foundation President Prithviraj, M.D. Madhushankar of Never Fade Away and others, including Dushyant, Pradeep, Abhinandan Urs, Meghna Raj, Venugopal, and Mahadeva Shetty.